Previous
Photo 667
A dazzling delight…
It was the beadwork that really captured my attention…swirling flowing and glistening in the sunshine. All beautifully positioned.
I loved embroidery and beading with my great aunt, oh so many years ago… just maybe I do a little stitching hmm
“ Passion is priceless”…
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
It is stunning Beverley, I love it.
I used to be a passionate beader and made all kinds of table decorations for every season and festivity. I still have boxes full which I don't use anymore.
July 4th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Pretty!
July 4th, 2025
