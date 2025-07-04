Previous
A dazzling delight… by beverley365
Photo 667

A dazzling delight…

It was the beadwork that really captured my attention…swirling flowing and glistening in the sunshine. All beautifully positioned.

I loved embroidery and beading with my great aunt, oh so many years ago… just maybe I do a little stitching hmm

“ Passion is priceless”…

4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
182% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It is stunning Beverley, I love it.

I used to be a passionate beader and made all kinds of table decorations for every season and festivity. I still have boxes full which I don't use anymore.
July 4th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Pretty!
July 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact