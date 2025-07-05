Previous
Playing with soft plastics… by beverley365
Playing with soft plastics…

The artists had fun with this challenge …

The colours of a garden, textures, soft & hard
the size of a double bed… a real ‘wow when you first see it.
The lilies opened and closed slowly… it was flexible bendy and eye catching.
Fun to see…
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
183% complete

Diana ace
Such a beautiful image with all those lovely shapes and colours. It must have taken the artist forever!
July 5th, 2025  
haskar ace
It looks interesting but I prefer to see natural flowers
July 5th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful
July 5th, 2025  
