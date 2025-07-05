Sign up
Previous
Photo 668
Playing with soft plastics…
The artists had fun with this challenge …
The colours of a garden, textures, soft & hard
the size of a double bed… a real ‘wow when you first see it.
The lilies opened and closed slowly… it was flexible bendy and eye catching.
Fun to see…
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1858
photos
135
followers
112
following
183% complete
View this month »
661
662
663
664
665
666
667
668
Latest from all albums
1187
665
1188
666
1189
667
668
1190
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th June 2025 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful image with all those lovely shapes and colours. It must have taken the artist forever!
July 5th, 2025
haskar
ace
It looks interesting but I prefer to see natural flowers
July 5th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful
July 5th, 2025
