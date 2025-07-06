Sign up
Previous
Photo 669
where sculptures, textiles, and installations interact in an enveloping scenography.
Lucas graduated from the Fine Arts of Paris and the Ecole nationale supérieure des Arts
Décoratifs de Paris.
Hé creates sculptures and vaporous costumes, sometimes hairy, crystallising the identities of his guests in immersive spaces. Its sound and light installations, sometimes animated by
performance,
Do what you love…love what you do.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1860
photos
135
followers
112
following
183% complete
View this month »
Views
10
Comments
3
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th June 2025 4:54pm
Kathy A
ace
Well, that's very interesting!
July 6th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That is completely bonkers!
July 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
Very artistic but so weird at the same time.
July 6th, 2025
