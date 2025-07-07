Sign up
Previous
Photo 670
Inhale serenity, exhale stress with the calming embrace of lavender.
The lavender has multiplied and is filling the air with fragrance… everywhere I go I breathe in the lavender calmness… even in our little garden.
I have a busy few days,
My mind was too active to sleep so I’ll be pacing myself & taking my own advice…
"A gentle reminder to slow down and embrace the beauty of life."
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1862
photos
134
followers
112
following
183% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
4th July 2025 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love the smell of lavender, superb for de stressing and for headaches too. One of my top ten of God's most amazing aromas along with lemons and strawberries ❤️
July 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and shadows, I love both the look and fragrance of lavender.
July 7th, 2025
