Previous
Inhale serenity, exhale stress with the calming embrace of lavender. by beverley365
Photo 670

Inhale serenity, exhale stress with the calming embrace of lavender.

The lavender has multiplied and is filling the air with fragrance… everywhere I go I breathe in the lavender calmness… even in our little garden.

I have a busy few days,
My mind was too active to sleep so I’ll be pacing myself & taking my own advice…

"A gentle reminder to slow down and embrace the beauty of life."
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love the smell of lavender, superb for de stressing and for headaches too. One of my top ten of God's most amazing aromas along with lemons and strawberries ❤️
July 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and shadows, I love both the look and fragrance of lavender.
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact