Photo 671
The art of colouring…
For as long as I can remember I have loved shoes… even though I’m a flip flop girl…
Drawing is an activity close to Manolo’s heart
Every shoe evolves from a hand-drawn sketch, and with every sketch is a story from Manolo’s far-reaching imagination.
I have a few sketch’s of his drawings which are so beautiful…& have adorned my study space where ever I’ve lived …beautifully inspirational.
One shoe can change your life.” - Cinderella
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1864
photos
134
followers
112
following
183% complete
Diana
ace
A fabulous drawing and great quote! He does have some amazing shoes, quite an artist.
July 8th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful drawing. I'm a flip flop (thongs) girl too
July 8th, 2025
