The art of colouring…

For as long as I can remember I have loved shoes… even though I’m a flip flop girl…

Drawing is an activity close to Manolo’s heart

Every shoe evolves from a hand-drawn sketch, and with every sketch is a story from Manolo’s far-reaching imagination.

I have a few sketch’s of his drawings which are so beautiful…& have adorned my study space where ever I’ve lived …beautifully inspirational.

One shoe can change your life.” - Cinderella

8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Beverley

Diana ace
A fabulous drawing and great quote! He does have some amazing shoes, quite an artist.
July 8th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful drawing. I'm a flip flop (thongs) girl too
July 8th, 2025  
