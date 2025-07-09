Sign up
Photo 672
The Craft…
Every shoe starts its life as a sketch…
With each collection, he reimagines his inspirations in distinctive styles that are absolutely’quintessentially Manolo’…
He writes -
About half my designs are controlled fantasy,
15% are total ‘fabulous madness’ and the rest are bread-and-butter designs.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1866
photos
134
followers
112
following
184% complete
665
666
667
668
669
670
671
672
Diana
ace
He has some beautiful shoes, I always stand in front of his store in awe! I could never afford them, but my eldest daughter has a few pairs.
July 9th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely.
July 9th, 2025
