The Craft…

Every shoe starts its life as a sketch…

With each collection, he reimagines his inspirations in distinctive styles that are absolutely’quintessentially Manolo’…

He writes -
About half my designs are controlled fantasy,
15% are total ‘fabulous madness’ and the rest are bread-and-butter designs.
Beverley

Diana ace
He has some beautiful shoes, I always stand in front of his store in awe! I could never afford them, but my eldest daughter has a few pairs.
July 9th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely.
July 9th, 2025  
