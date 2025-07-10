Previous
Dreamy footwear… by beverley365
Dreamy footwear…

These are shoes that are designed to be worn, they are utilitarian, but at the same time they really are works of art…

I love his sketches… the scribbling and colours his books are beautiful works of art.

Having very large feet I’ve never wanted to draw attention to them… a simple classic style or flip flops… or better still barefoot for me…

“You’d look ridiculous with small feet… your soo tall you’d fall over”…
Not something a girl wants to hear…

So many shoes but only two feet…😁
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I have very wide feet and struggle to get shoes of any sort. I would never get my foot into this! But it makes such an elegant picture.
July 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
That heel, I could never manage to walk on it and would have to amputate my toes as well! The sketch is fantastic though and I love the colour.
July 10th, 2025  
