Photo 673
Dreamy footwear…
These are shoes that are designed to be worn, they are utilitarian, but at the same time they really are works of art…
I love his sketches… the scribbling and colours his books are beautiful works of art.
Having very large feet I’ve never wanted to draw attention to them… a simple classic style or flip flops… or better still barefoot for me…
“You’d look ridiculous with small feet… your soo tall you’d fall over”…
Not something a girl wants to hear…
So many shoes but only two feet…😁
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1868
photos
134
followers
112
following
184% complete
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I have very wide feet and struggle to get shoes of any sort. I would never get my foot into this! But it makes such an elegant picture.
July 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
That heel, I could never manage to walk on it and would have to amputate my toes as well! The sketch is fantastic though and I love the colour.
July 10th, 2025
