Introducing Manolo…

Born in the Canary Islands to a Czech Father and a Spanish Mother, Manolo Blahník grew up on the island



Manolo’s childhood imagination led him to footwear early on.

Even as a young boy, he fashioned tiny shoes from chocolate wrappers for the lizards in his garden.

He excelled at literature and art, and had an early fascination with magazines such as Vogue and Harpers & Queen, which he considered his “window into the world.”.



He became one of the world’s best-renowned and most recognisable shoe designers.



I love his colourful creative sketches… he's also a wonderful passionate writer.



“ It's a new dawn, It's a new day, It's a new life for me. And I'm feeling good.”

Nina Simone

