Let your creativity run wild…

Lyonnia 2001



To honour the english countryside and all its beauty,… Manolo created the Lyonnia sandals adorned with pretty garden roses, a favourite

of Blahnik’s and his friend, photographer Cecil Beaton.

Beaton had a shared passion for gardens, seen particularly in his later portraits, where he cut flowers in bloom from his own garden and use them to create wonderful still life settings.



Beautiful to read the world of this incredible artist.



“If you change the way you look at things,

the things you look at change”

Wayne Dyer



