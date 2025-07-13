Sign up
Previous
Photo 676
Oh sooo pretty…
A little high…and soo exquisite …a girl can dream…
Handcrafted design with meticulous attention to detail.
And the beauty of a woman, with passing years only grows!" - Audrey Hepburn
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
5
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
12th July 2025 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
I spent quite a bit of time Saturday looking at MB’s fabulous shoes and designs! I was familiar with him but out of my price range. They really are works of art!
July 13th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
July 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
This is a real stunner, maybe a bit tricky to walk in ;-)
July 13th, 2025
ELFord 🇦🇺
ace
Love it
July 13th, 2025
Karen
ace
As you say, a girl can dream - beautiful dainty dreams, what a pretty shoe.
July 13th, 2025
