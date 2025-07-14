Friends…my first invite & so much fun, my sons cooking…

A new friend is a fresh chapter in the story of our lives… .the more friends we have, the richer our lives become…



My eldest son is a natural when it comes to talking to people & helping them. his kindness is both motivating & truly wonderful… he always has time… even though he’s incredibly busy…



I’ve loved meeting these ladies at aqua boxing it’s become a weekly thing… it’s a hard hour & filled with so such laughter!



I’ve began early morning swimming when the pool opens.. For me Swimming is simply “moving meditation”… meditation is helping me heal.

It’s only a 12 min walk to a brand new pool which was built for the Olympics but not used…how lucky the locals are.



Today is Bastille day…