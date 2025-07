The Hangisi…. Carrie Bradshaw’s love of shoes…

Manolo first designed the iconic satin Hangisi with a square crystal buckle he found in Italy.



He cites Napoleon I, Josephine and Pauline Bonaparte as the inspiration for this timeless silhouette, which has since been recreated in various colours and materials, adorned with dazzling crystal buckles.



A simple blue satin and brooch bejewelled Hangisi Manolo Blahnik pump…became one of the brands best-selling shoes, engraved in TV fashion history forever….



Ooo How I loved this series…and then the movies.