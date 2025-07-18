Don’t you just love a Surprise…

Isn’t it just wonderful to receive a gift you’ve bought for yourself, that’s beautifully wrapped with words of kindness… I’ve met some lovely people from around the world since I began my hobby years ago….



I’m in the process of revisiting, updating and going the extra mile, a time consuming task however making a difference is a good thing to do.



Words from a lady that made a difference…



“I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Maya Angelou

