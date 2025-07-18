Previous
Don’t you just love a Surprise…

Isn’t it just wonderful to receive a gift you’ve bought for yourself, that’s beautifully wrapped with words of kindness… I’ve met some lovely people from around the world since I began my hobby years ago….

I’m in the process of revisiting, updating and going the extra mile, a time consuming task however making a difference is a good thing to do.

Words from a lady that made a difference…

“I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
Maya Angelou
18th July 2025

Diana ace
Beautiful image and a wonderful quote.
July 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That quotation is so true. What a lovely surprise for you
July 18th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Enjoy your gift
July 18th, 2025  
