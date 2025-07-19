Mt last vintage sketch…

and my favourite…



The brand-classic and best-selling style 'Orientalia' was launched with Rifat Ozbek's collection in 1987.

In Blahnik's designs, the concepts of dress and costume often blend, creating a dramatic impact. Orientalia, a term referring to a collection of Asian objects or materials, is imagined here as a collection of precious beads and pearls perched upon a slipper.



A dreamy summery to bring to a close his ‘vintage sketch’s.



It’s a glorious morning… I’ll begin it with a walk…



“Wandering re-establishes the original harmony which once existed between man and the universe.”

Anatole France



