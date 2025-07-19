Previous
Mt last vintage sketch… by beverley365
Mt last vintage sketch…

and my favourite…

The brand-classic and best-selling style 'Orientalia' was launched with Rifat Ozbek's collection in 1987.
In Blahnik's designs, the concepts of dress and costume often blend, creating a dramatic impact. Orientalia, a term referring to a collection of Asian objects or materials, is imagined here as a collection of precious beads and pearls perched upon a slipper.

A dreamy summery to bring to a close his ‘vintage sketch’s.

It’s a glorious morning… I’ll begin it with a walk…

“Wandering re-establishes the original harmony which once existed between man and the universe.”
Anatole France

19th July 2025

Beverley

Yao RL ace
Exquisite.
July 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Absolutely stunning!
July 19th, 2025  
