Previous
Photo 683
Victorian delicate lace…
a delicate and intricate patterns that are created by the weaving or knotting of threads.
The history of lace is soo fascinating,
During many holidays to Gozo Malta… I loved sitting on a front door step in Gozo having a little coffee & watching a beautiful lady making lace by hand…
When I lived in Cyprus… the same…
I’ve planned a fun & busy few days… mostly discovering history, writing & oh yes lots of walking in my break times.
“I consider lace to be one of the prettiest imitations ever made of the fantasy of nature”
Coco Chanel
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1888
photos
134
followers
112
following
187% complete
View this month »
