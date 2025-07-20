Victorian delicate lace…

a delicate and intricate patterns that are created by the weaving or knotting of threads.

The history of lace is soo fascinating,



During many holidays to Gozo Malta… I loved sitting on a front door step in Gozo having a little coffee & watching a beautiful lady making lace by hand…

When I lived in Cyprus… the same…



I’ve planned a fun & busy few days… mostly discovering history, writing & oh yes lots of walking in my break times.



“I consider lace to be one of the prettiest imitations ever made of the fantasy of nature”

Coco Chanel

