Previous
Victorian delicate lace… by beverley365
Photo 683

Victorian delicate lace…

a delicate and intricate patterns that are created by the weaving or knotting of threads.
The history of lace is soo fascinating,

During many holidays to Gozo Malta… I loved sitting on a front door step in Gozo having a little coffee & watching a beautiful lady making lace by hand…
When I lived in Cyprus… the same…

I’ve planned a fun & busy few days… mostly discovering history, writing & oh yes lots of walking in my break times.

“I consider lace to be one of the prettiest imitations ever made of the fantasy of nature”
Coco Chanel
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact