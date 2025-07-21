Sign up
Photo 684
I spy blue sky…
A flash of blue sky instantly took me back to…
Hey there, Mr. Blue
We're so pleased to be with you
Look around, see what you do
Everybody smiles at you…
Sun is shinin' in the sky
There ain't a cloud in sight
It's stopped rainin', everybody's in the play
And don't you know
It's a beautiful new day? Hey…
Mr. Blue Sky
Song by Electric Light Orchestra…1977
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1890
photos
134
followers
112
following
187% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
20th July 2025 12:20pm
Brian
ace
Lovely image and song
July 21st, 2025
