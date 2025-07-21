Previous
I spy blue sky… by beverley365
I spy blue sky…

A flash of blue sky instantly took me back to…

Hey there, Mr. Blue
We're so pleased to be with you
Look around, see what you do
Everybody smiles at you…

Sun is shinin' in the sky
There ain't a cloud in sight
It's stopped rainin', everybody's in the play
And don't you know
It's a beautiful new day? Hey…

Mr. Blue Sky
Song by Electric Light Orchestra…1977
Beverley

Brian ace
Lovely image and song
July 21st, 2025  
