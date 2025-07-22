Refreshingly wet…

Previous
I was back & forth to the post office in the rain the water flowing down the streets, my water proof & brolly made it fun… what was great was the post office was empty.
The increased price sending a small package to the US was shocking…€79 ? Way more than double to earlier in the year. So I didn’t send it… I need to reconsider… & pause for thought.

It’s going to be a rainy morning so an opportunity to catch up on thoughts and do a little planning rethinking… I have a thought I’ve been noodling about for a while…

“Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together”. John spence
