Previous
Raindrops keep fallin on my head… by beverley365
Photo 686

Raindrops keep fallin on my head…

This song is in my thoughts a lot as we’re having many storms and lots of rain.

Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" 🎵🎶
a song written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David for the 1969 film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

I made a coffee & smiled as a flash back from this movie came to mind… once again.

Yoga last night was so fabulous & incredibly hard and serious…I’ll be going every week!

Today is a ‘plan your work, work your plan’ day.

The streak of blue sky is getting bigger…yippee
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Yes, we're going through an unpredictable patch of weather at the moment too.
July 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
They sure are if you are under the skylight ;-)
July 23rd, 2025  
Wylie ace
It does look pretty damp!
July 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact