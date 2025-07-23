Raindrops keep fallin on my head…

This song is in my thoughts a lot as we’re having many storms and lots of rain.



Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" 🎵🎶

a song written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David for the 1969 film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.



I made a coffee & smiled as a flash back from this movie came to mind… once again.



Yoga last night was so fabulous & incredibly hard and serious…I’ll be going every week!



Today is a ‘plan your work, work your plan’ day.



The streak of blue sky is getting bigger…yippee