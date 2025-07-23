Sign up
Photo 686
Raindrops keep fallin on my head…
This song is in my thoughts a lot as we’re having many storms and lots of rain.
Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" 🎵🎶
a song written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David for the 1969 film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
I made a coffee & smiled as a flash back from this movie came to mind… once again.
Yoga last night was so fabulous & incredibly hard and serious…I’ll be going every week!
Today is a ‘plan your work, work your plan’ day.
The streak of blue sky is getting bigger…yippee
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1894
photos
134
followers
112
following
187% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
20th July 2025 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Yes, we're going through an unpredictable patch of weather at the moment too.
July 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
They sure are if you are under the skylight ;-)
July 23rd, 2025
Wylie
ace
It does look pretty damp!
July 23rd, 2025
