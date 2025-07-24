Previous
A splash of colour… by beverley365
A splash of colour…

my favourite colours in a bold pattern.
Colors evoke emotions they can affect our thought, our choices and performance.

I fill my life with colour… it makes me feel great! the forecast is rain all day… so I’ll leave early for Pilates walk very quickly and enjoy.

“Your attitude is like a box of crayons that colour your world. Constantly color your picture gray, and your picture will always be bleak. Try adding some bright colours to the picture by including humour, and your picture begins to lighten up.”
Allen Klein


24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Beverley

Kathy A ace
Lovely colours
July 24th, 2025  
