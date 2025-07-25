Fabulous feijoa… guava

Not ready… sooo close a few days of sunshine & maybe.

It’s thrilling to see the Gauva in abundance I’m so looking forward to tasting them, I’ve missed my garden of fresh healthy foods

Making jam will be just like old times.



Glorious morning… the children will be excitingly queuing for the pool in a few hours, so wonderful… happy families



“Every moment of your life, you perform an action – physically, mentally, emotionally, and energy-wise. Each action creates a certain memory.” ‘That is Karma.’ — Sadhguru



