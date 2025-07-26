Sign up
Previous
Photo 689
A welcome sight…
Lovely to come home and see cat under the chair…snoozing & totally chilled shes so cute.
She pops by now & again… always makes me smile.
No animal has more liberty than the cat. The cat is the best anarchist.” Ernest Hemingway
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
