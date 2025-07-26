Previous
Photo 689

A welcome sight…

Lovely to come home and see cat under the chair…snoozing & totally chilled shes so cute.
She pops by now & again… always makes me smile.

No animal has more liberty than the cat. The cat is the best anarchist.” Ernest Hemingway

Beverley

