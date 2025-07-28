Jean Paul Gaultier is known for packing his perfume in the most unusual of vessels…
male and female torsos, magnetic bottles and a
dali-esque face that also doubles up as the silhouette of a male torso.
His best bottle however, belongs to Fragile.
JPG is the only person that could get away with housing a perfume within a snowglobe,
but it works, so well why no-one has done it before!
A couture-cladwoman stands inside the globe amongst falling sparks of gold.
Very Beautiful!
(Why is he called JPG or “Joint Photographic Experts Group”?