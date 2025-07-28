Previous
Fragile… by beverley365
Photo 691

Fragile…

Jean Paul Gaultier is known for packing his perfume in the most unusual of vessels…
male and female torsos, magnetic bottles and a
dali-esque face that also doubles up as the silhouette of a male torso.

His best bottle however, belongs to Fragile.
JPG is the only person that could get away with housing a perfume within a snowglobe,
but it works, so well why no-one has done it before!

A couture-cladwoman stands inside the globe amongst falling sparks of gold.
Very Beautiful!
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman ace
Interesting information! I know some of his perfume packaging, but not this one!
July 28th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Great narrative and photo.
(Why is he called JPG or “Joint Photographic Experts Group”?
July 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture and great narrative to go with it.
July 28th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
My son was one of the photographers on his Fashion Freak Show in Paris in 2018
July 28th, 2025  
