Fragile…

Jean Paul Gaultier is known for packing his perfume in the most unusual of vessels…

male and female torsos, magnetic bottles and a

dali-esque face that also doubles up as the silhouette of a male torso.



His best bottle however, belongs to Fragile.

JPG is the only person that could get away with housing a perfume within a snowglobe,

but it works, so well why no-one has done it before!



A couture-cladwoman stands inside the globe amongst falling sparks of gold.

Very Beautiful!