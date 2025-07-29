Sign up
Previous
Photo 692
Yesterday’s elegance, today’s charm…
1800’s Vintage fashion & lace what an interesting learning where every detail tells a story… from a stitch in lace to a button.
From the vaults of history to today's trends…
If you zoom in you can see the delicate patterned lace design.
“Elegance is the only beauty that never fades” Audrey Hepburn
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1906
photos
135
followers
108
following
189% complete
685
686
687
688
689
690
691
692
689
1211
690
1212
691
1213
692
1214
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
12th July 2025 12:48pm
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's so delicate!
July 29th, 2025
Christina
ace
Very pretty
July 29th, 2025
