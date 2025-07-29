Previous
Yesterday’s elegance, today’s charm… by beverley365
Yesterday’s elegance, today’s charm…

1800’s Vintage fashion & lace what an interesting learning where every detail tells a story… from a stitch in lace to a button.

From the vaults of history to today's trends…

If you zoom in you can see the delicate patterned lace design.

“Elegance is the only beauty that never fades” Audrey Hepburn
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Beverley

@beverley365
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's so delicate!
July 29th, 2025  
Christina ace
Very pretty
July 29th, 2025  
