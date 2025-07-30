Previous
Fluffy prickly & fragrant… by beverley365
Photo 693

Fluffy prickly & fragrant…

Sitting on the wall at the swimming centre
pausing for thought… the gardens are green & wild,..
Ooo being early has so many benefits.

The pool was empty, I was the only one there Ooo it was a beautiful 20 mins swimming before the lesson.

A fast fun class of aqua boxing is soo much fun a great way to begin the day.

“When it comes to health and well-being, regular exercise is about as close to a magic potion
as you can get.”
TỊCH NHẬT HANH

30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Lovely close up of these beautiful grasses.
July 30th, 2025  
