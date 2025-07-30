Fluffy prickly & fragrant…

Sitting on the wall at the swimming centre

pausing for thought… the gardens are green & wild,..

Ooo being early has so many benefits.



The pool was empty, I was the only one there Ooo it was a beautiful 20 mins swimming before the lesson.



A fast fun class of aqua boxing is soo much fun a great way to begin the day.



“When it comes to health and well-being, regular exercise is about as close to a magic potion

as you can get.”

TỊCH NHẬT HANH



