Photo 693
Fluffy prickly & fragrant…
Sitting on the wall at the swimming centre
pausing for thought… the gardens are green & wild,..
Ooo being early has so many benefits.
The pool was empty, I was the only one there Ooo it was a beautiful 20 mins swimming before the lesson.
A fast fun class of aqua boxing is soo much fun a great way to begin the day.
“When it comes to health and well-being, regular exercise is about as close to a magic potion
as you can get.”
TỊCH NHẬT HANH
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1908
photos
135
followers
108
following
189% complete
Diana
ace
Lovely close up of these beautiful grasses.
July 30th, 2025
