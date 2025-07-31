Previous
Cleaning the natural swimming pool… in the rain by beverley365
Photo 694

Cleaning the natural swimming pool… in the rain

Sunshine rain a storm & more sunshine was the order of the day yesterday and honestly it was beautiful.

The gardeners such a friendly team were busy in the eco park and on my last walk through the heavens opened…

I couldn’t resist this cheeky photo, I balanced my brolly waiting to get a wave… he was so focused and wet I don’t think he saw me passing by.

The basic working principle behind natural pool design is to create a self-sustaining, closed-loop aquatic environment that uses biological filtration and ecological balance to keep the water clean and clear.

A fabulous & free summer treat for everyone… the atmosphere is ‘happy families’.
The life guards are fun and focused.

I spy early morning sunshine…wonderful…

31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful swimming area, I love the railing.
July 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact