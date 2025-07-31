Cleaning the natural swimming pool… in the rain

Sunshine rain a storm & more sunshine was the order of the day yesterday and honestly it was beautiful.



The gardeners such a friendly team were busy in the eco park and on my last walk through the heavens opened…



I couldn’t resist this cheeky photo, I balanced my brolly waiting to get a wave… he was so focused and wet I don’t think he saw me passing by.



The basic working principle behind natural pool design is to create a self-sustaining, closed-loop aquatic environment that uses biological filtration and ecological balance to keep the water clean and clear.



A fabulous & free summer treat for everyone… the atmosphere is ‘happy families’.

The life guards are fun and focused.



I spy early morning sunshine…wonderful…



