Moments to reflect…being early is a wonderful gift… by beverley365
Photo 695

Moments to reflect…being early is a wonderful gift…

There’s something so special about journaling when you stop & breath… and have an opportunity to reflect.

I’m waiting for the yoga class… Antoine has arrived on his cute Brompton bike…Ooo I want to ride a bicycle 🎶. Queen popped into my head just now… 1978 Wow feels like yesterday.

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving”
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Beverley

Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it and the song ! Shall be humming it in my head for the rest of the day now - such a chirpy little song ! and a great quote and narrative - so true !
August 1st, 2025  
