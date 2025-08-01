Moments to reflect…being early is a wonderful gift…

There’s something so special about journaling when you stop & breath… and have an opportunity to reflect.



I’m waiting for the yoga class… Antoine has arrived on his cute Brompton bike…Ooo I want to ride a bicycle 🎶. Queen popped into my head just now… 1978 Wow feels like yesterday.



“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving”