Previous
Photo 695
Moments to reflect…being early is a wonderful gift…
There’s something so special about journaling when you stop & breath… and have an opportunity to reflect.
I’m waiting for the yoga class… Antoine has arrived on his cute Brompton bike…Ooo I want to ride a bicycle 🎶. Queen popped into my head just now… 1978 Wow feels like yesterday.
“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving”
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1912
photos
135
followers
108
following
190% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
29th July 2025 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love it and the song ! Shall be humming it in my head for the rest of the day now - such a chirpy little song ! and a great quote and narrative - so true !
August 1st, 2025
