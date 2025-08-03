Summer fragrance…

Wearing a perfume is much more than a habit or occasional treat, it’s a way to nurture your mental health and boost your mood It makes us feel good.



Fragrance brings back memories of times gone by, The smell of nature is my favourite…freshly cut grass or the tomato’s almost ready to pick…the list is endless…. our brains are quite incredible.



Breathing in my morning coffee is my wake and smile moment…

whilst I do my morning 365. a wonderful habit which has helped me be me….again.



Busy Sunday vibes…



