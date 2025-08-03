Previous
Summer fragrance…
Summer fragrance…

Wearing a perfume is much more than a habit or occasional treat, it’s a way to nurture your mental health and boost your mood It makes us feel good.

Fragrance brings back memories of times gone by, The smell of nature is my favourite…freshly cut grass or the tomato’s almost ready to pick…the list is endless…. our brains are quite incredible.

Breathing in my morning coffee is my wake and smile moment…
whilst I do my morning 365. a wonderful habit which has helped me be me….again.

Busy Sunday vibes…

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Such a striking image with beautiful textures and colours. I never leave the house without ;-)
August 3rd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely.
August 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful image fav
August 3rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
No/very limited sense of smell means I cannot join you in your appreciation

August 3rd, 2025  
