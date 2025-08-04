Previous
Sitting on my desk… by beverley365
Sitting on my desk…

My dad signed them… i smile every time I sit down to doodle. My weekend didn’t work out as planned… so I’m thinking out of the box for my
Inspiration.

‘Nothing is impossible, the word itself says 'I'm possible!
.
Audrey Hepburn's quote is a reminder that anything is possible with the right mindset and determination.

But just sometimes we have to except what we can’t change… and keep smiling.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
