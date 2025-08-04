Sign up
Previous
Photo 698
Sitting on my desk…
My dad signed them… i smile every time I sit down to doodle. My weekend didn’t work out as planned… so I’m thinking out of the box for my
Inspiration.
‘Nothing is impossible, the word itself says 'I'm possible!
.
Audrey Hepburn's quote is a reminder that anything is possible with the right mindset and determination.
But just sometimes we have to except what we can’t change… and keep smiling.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch)
Taken
4th August 2025 8:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
