A top fashion designer in the making… by beverley365
A top fashion designer in the making…

My lovely young neighbour is charmingly interesting, he’s worked for some key players in Paris and is soo very talented.

His grand-mère taught him lots of techniques and also how to weave. I enjoyed discovering his latest project.

This morning was an upside down exhausted beverley morning…

“Do not worry that your life is turning upside down How do you know that the side you are used to is better than the one to come…”
Rumi
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
