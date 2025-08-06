Sign up
Oo la la it will be…backless
He's on holiday for a month… so I’ll watch this space.
It’s a fresh bright morning… yippee
Smile in the mirror. Do that every morning and you'll start to see a big difference in your life."
Yoko Ono
I tell my friends to ‘look in the mirror when you wake up & tell yourself ‘you are fabulous’.
Speak the words & smile…
This was years ago…and they still do it.
It really makes a difference…
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
