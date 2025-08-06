Previous
Oo la la it will be…backless by beverley365
Photo 700

Oo la la it will be…backless

He's on holiday for a month… so I’ll watch this space.

It’s a fresh bright morning… yippee

Smile in the mirror. Do that every morning and you'll start to see a big difference in your life."
Yoko Ono

I tell my friends to ‘look in the mirror when you wake up & tell yourself ‘you are fabulous’.
Speak the words & smile…
This was years ago…and they still do it.
It really makes a difference…
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
191% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact