Previous
A magnetic wonder… by beverley365
Photo 701

A magnetic wonder…

a pin cushion that has no cushion, I had such laugh… I’m a great lover of vintage… practical simple & beautiful… so much style in vintage.

So, you pick up 1 pin but actually get a dozen + because their all stuck together… hysterical

Any day spent sewing is a good day…
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
192% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact