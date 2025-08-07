Sign up
Previous
Photo 701
A magnetic wonder…
a pin cushion that has no cushion, I had such laugh… I’m a great lover of vintage… practical simple & beautiful… so much style in vintage.
So, you pick up 1 pin but actually get a dozen + because their all stuck together… hysterical
Any day spent sewing is a good day…
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1924
photos
136
followers
107
following
192% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th August 2025 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
