Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 702
Two baguettes striding along…
Last night I was on my way back… walking behind this lovely girl…there was just something funny about these baguettes bouncing up & down in her back pack…
Very friendly she smiled & said hi as I was passing, she was meeting friends in the eco park for a picnic.
A hello… good morning from a stranger is always makes me smile… it’s uplifting… simply kind.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1926
photos
136
followers
107
following
192% complete
View this month »
695
696
697
698
699
700
701
702
Latest from all albums
1221
699
700
1222
701
1223
702
1224
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
7th August 2025 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely street scen and capture, I too love friendly people 🤗
August 8th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
The power of connection, however fleeting
August 8th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice shot of a fun street moment. I agree, simple things like a friendly hello can be very uplifting.
August 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A smile is free and the feeling invaluable.
August 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close