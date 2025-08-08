Previous
Two baguettes striding along… by beverley365
Photo 702

Two baguettes striding along…

Last night I was on my way back… walking behind this lovely girl…there was just something funny about these baguettes bouncing up & down in her back pack…

Very friendly she smiled & said hi as I was passing, she was meeting friends in the eco park for a picnic.

A hello… good morning from a stranger is always makes me smile… it’s uplifting… simply kind.

8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Lovely street scen and capture, I too love friendly people 🤗
August 8th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
The power of connection, however fleeting
August 8th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice shot of a fun street moment. I agree, simple things like a friendly hello can be very uplifting.
August 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A smile is free and the feeling invaluable.
August 8th, 2025  
