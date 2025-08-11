Previous
Next
A bush of teeny tiny bursts of buds by beverley365
Photo 705

A bush of teeny tiny bursts of buds

I just measured them…half a centimetre long.
quite easy to miss them although in abundance their hiding on the bush.

“Glorious morning! Waking up early, connecting with nature, and having my quiet time are priorities to me, and they are non-negotiable.”

11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
193% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact