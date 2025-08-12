Previous
On the finest of silks…

This is a very pretty ancient piece of Parisian embroidery…
So so delicate, teeny tiny stitches which you need a magnifying glass to truly appreciate

I haven’t dated it yet… or priced it ….
but I don’t think I’ll have it long.

"Greatness is achieved not by waiting but by working through every tuesday." this is me…
Oh boy how funny …ha ha

12th August 2025

Beverley

Beryl Lloyd
So pretty , beautiful soft colour tones and exquisitely embroidered !
August 12th, 2025  
Kathy A
Beautiful
August 12th, 2025  
