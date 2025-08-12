On the finest of silks…

This is a very pretty ancient piece of Parisian embroidery…

So so delicate, teeny tiny stitches which you need a magnifying glass to truly appreciate



I haven’t dated it yet… or priced it ….

but I don’t think I’ll have it long.



"Greatness is achieved not by waiting but by working through every tuesday." this is me…

Oh boy how funny …ha ha



