Photo 705
On the finest of silks…
This is a very pretty ancient piece of Parisian embroidery…
So so delicate, teeny tiny stitches which you need a magnifying glass to truly appreciate
I haven’t dated it yet… or priced it ….
but I don’t think I’ll have it long.
"Greatness is achieved not by waiting but by working through every tuesday." this is me…
Oh boy how funny …ha ha
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty , beautiful soft colour tones and exquisitely embroidered !
August 12th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful
August 12th, 2025
