A beautiful sight…

Not that I’m in a hurry but the sun is super hot… whew. there feels little air to breathe, no crowds to be seen. A perfect time to do a little surprise shopping for my eldest son.

Paris is always a good idea.” – Audrey Hepburn
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Beverley

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 13th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Beverley you find the most beautiful scenes many wouldn't see!
August 13th, 2025  
