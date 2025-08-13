Sign up
Previous
Photo 707
A beautiful sight…
Not that I’m in a hurry but the sun is super hot… whew. there feels little air to breathe, no crowds to be seen. A perfect time to do a little surprise shopping for my eldest son.
Paris is always a good idea.” – Audrey Hepburn
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
2
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1936
photos
135
followers
107
following
193% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
12th August 2025 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 13th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Beverley you find the most beautiful scenes many wouldn't see!
August 13th, 2025
