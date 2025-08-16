Previous
Le marché des enfants rouges… marais by beverley365
Photo 710

Le marché des enfants rouges… marais

I was so thrilled to spend time with my youngest son, we came to visit his best friend & work colleague who’s beginning a new adventure.

Make time for lunch…yippee

Once a 16th-century orphanage, Paris’s oldest covered market is a must when wandering around the trendy Haut Marais.
Named for the children who were dressed in red, the perfect stop for a quintessentially Parisian hour.

The Italian / French togetherness of happy hungry people is great & boy we had a wonderful lunch. I had my fav mozzarella tricolore & chris had octopus pasta salad
I’d rather see octopus when I’m diving…

The atmosphere is vibrant filled with energy everybody chatting to everyone.

This time with my youngest is so very special… so to celebrate we went off to a new ‘ice cream’ shop that’s just opened…mindblowingly amazing before stopping for a swim on the way home…to cool off.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Great capture of this lovely scene of everyone enjoying life. Such an interesting narrative too.
August 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks like fun
August 16th, 2025  
