Le marché des enfants rouges… marais

I was so thrilled to spend time with my youngest son, we came to visit his best friend & work colleague who’s beginning a new adventure.



Make time for lunch…yippee



Once a 16th-century orphanage, Paris’s oldest covered market is a must when wandering around the trendy Haut Marais.

Named for the children who were dressed in red, the perfect stop for a quintessentially Parisian hour.



The Italian / French togetherness of happy hungry people is great & boy we had a wonderful lunch. I had my fav mozzarella tricolore & chris had octopus pasta salad

I’d rather see octopus when I’m diving…



The atmosphere is vibrant filled with energy everybody chatting to everyone.



This time with my youngest is so very special… so to celebrate we went off to a new ‘ice cream’ shop that’s just opened…mindblowingly amazing before stopping for a swim on the way home…to cool off.