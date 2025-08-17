The streets are calm…

I would say it’s the best month to visit Paris

the Seine has an area open for swimming, beautiful beach’s have been created.



It’s simply been soo hot that the city feels like it is having a break… this is also the month the locals are on holiday…so have escaped to their families & friends in the country.



Amazing to have a month off work…



I was striding along with my youngest to a new & very exciting new ‘ice cream parler’…. Ooo I adore ice cream… the time is 14.48 soo few people. Really rather lovely.



“Peace is always beautiful.” —Walt Whitman

