Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 711
The streets are calm…
I would say it’s the best month to visit Paris
the Seine has an area open for swimming, beautiful beach’s have been created.
It’s simply been soo hot that the city feels like it is having a break… this is also the month the locals are on holiday…so have escaped to their families & friends in the country.
Amazing to have a month off work…
I was striding along with my youngest to a new & very exciting new ‘ice cream parler’…. Ooo I adore ice cream… the time is 14.48 soo few people. Really rather lovely.
“Peace is always beautiful.” —Walt Whitman
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1944
photos
133
followers
107
following
194% complete
View this month »
704
705
706
707
708
709
710
711
Latest from all albums
708
1230
1231
709
710
1232
711
1233
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
13th August 2025 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close