Previous
Noodling doodling… by beverley365
Photo 712

Noodling doodling…

On Saturday I spent a few hours purposely doodling and creating a few pretty cards for some beautiful children in pafos who I miss.
Whilst I have a busy week… there’s always time aimlessly. squiggling & thinking out of the box.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact