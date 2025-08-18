Sign up
Previous
Photo 712
Noodling doodling…
On Saturday I spent a few hours purposely doodling and creating a few pretty cards for some beautiful children in pafos who I miss.
Whilst I have a busy week… there’s always time aimlessly. squiggling & thinking out of the box.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
