Previous
Hi mum…there’s a delivery… by beverley365
Photo 713

Hi mum…there’s a delivery…

The friendliest guys who always have a smile and chatter… in the heat, roadworks they still smile.
I’m happy I’m here to help, and should I be out they leave it in the courtyard.

All deliveries are for my son’s latest restoration or making furniture or what the task is.
I now open the boxes, take a photo & forward to him so he knows whats here & whats not.
I’m also nosey…😁

I thought yesterday’s was very cool…

Orange is the happiest colour!
Frank Sinatra

I think I’ll have Frank Sinatra singing in the background today. I have a day of fabulousness catching up with friends on ft around the world and speeding through my cataloging… can’t wait to finish this…
I’m also taking time to write a wedding speech and do a little doodling with purpose.

"This is a wonderful day. I've never seen this one before." — Maya Angelou
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact