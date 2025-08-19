Hi mum…there’s a delivery…

The friendliest guys who always have a smile and chatter… in the heat, roadworks they still smile.

I’m happy I’m here to help, and should I be out they leave it in the courtyard.



All deliveries are for my son’s latest restoration or making furniture or what the task is.

I now open the boxes, take a photo & forward to him so he knows whats here & whats not.

I’m also nosey…😁



I thought yesterday’s was very cool…



Orange is the happiest colour!

Frank Sinatra



I think I’ll have Frank Sinatra singing in the background today. I have a day of fabulousness catching up with friends on ft around the world and speeding through my cataloging… can’t wait to finish this…

I’m also taking time to write a wedding speech and do a little doodling with purpose.



"This is a wonderful day. I've never seen this one before." — Maya Angelou

