it’s just a cup… by beverley365
Photo 714

it’s just a cup…

It wasn’t expensive or fancy, but it held memories, comfort, and a strange sense of peace… my early mornings, my quiet moments, and my reflection time.
It’s strange how something so simple can start to represent memories, and treasured moments shared… the funny thing is I still have the saucers which are used for standing my herbs on outside.

I’m sitting with my coffee thinking about my
Old happy memories… we are lucky if we have them and love reminiscing…
Ok… so stepping forward now and the new begins….






20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Beverley

Dianne ace
Yes - just a cup, but one that has given you the pleasure to sit and daydream and remember all those wonderful things. Hopefully you will find another one that will keep you comforted and over time it too will help with those special memories.
August 20th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Sorry it happened, but you will have the memories to treasure. Did the basil plant have anything to do with it breaking?
August 20th, 2025  
