it’s just a cup…

It wasn’t expensive or fancy, but it held memories, comfort, and a strange sense of peace… my early mornings, my quiet moments, and my reflection time.

It’s strange how something so simple can start to represent memories, and treasured moments shared… the funny thing is I still have the saucers which are used for standing my herbs on outside.



I’m sitting with my coffee thinking about my

Old happy memories… we are lucky if we have them and love reminiscing…

Ok… so stepping forward now and the new begins….













