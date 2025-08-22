Where boundaries disappear …

193 gallery - Entre Tropicos



I was early for my class last night and happy to discover this gallery opposite… a smiley welcome and an opportunity to ‘sit in silence’ and absorb an unusual collection of art.



Their work takes us on a poetic journey through sensuality, identity, and the body, urging us to experience the world with greater intensity.



Lovely moments… now off I go to breathe & move my body.



“the breath isn't just a background rhythm—it's the heartbeat of the practice. Known as pranayama, the art of conscious breathing connects body, mind, and spirit, transforming asanas into a moving meditation and deepening the experience of stillness”. Ivengar



I love it…





