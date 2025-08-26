Previous
Step in time… by beverley365
Photo 720

Step in time…

They’re going to plant this little tree in the eco park… they were walking with such a happy rhythm.

Walk for 10 minutes everyday…see & feel the magic… I’ve always loved walking…
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
197% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Great shot and what a good idea. I like walking too
August 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a wonderful sight and capture, it must have looked great from the front too ;-)
I walk a lot around the estate as there is so much to see, beachwalks are my favourites though.
August 26th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Excellent shot!
August 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact