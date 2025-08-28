Sign up
Previous
Photo 722
I’m finding lots of surprises from the past…
“The best memories of our life can never be captured only in photos, they are always captured by our heart”…
For me a photo tells a story of the moment,
I’m instantly transported back in time… it’s so wonderful & especially the early ones since my passion for photography began in the late 80’s…
“Live life as if everything is rigged in your favour. Rumi “ ...
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1966
photos
134
followers
109
following
197% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch)
Taken
27th August 2025 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
