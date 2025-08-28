Previous
I’m finding lots of surprises from the past…

“The best memories of our life can never be captured only in photos, they are always captured by our heart”…

For me a photo tells a story of the moment,
I’m instantly transported back in time… it’s so wonderful & especially the early ones since my passion for photography began in the late 80’s…

“Live life as if everything is rigged in your favour. Rumi “ ...
Beverley

