Previous
Photo 723
Ooo for me… a lovely surprise
Hi Bev, a parrot left you something lovely outside your door this morning… maybe you should check it out 🤣🤣
This is a habit I’ve been sharing since arriving here from Konia, boy I miss the friendly faces and coffees on the door steps…
My little note would say ‘the fairies popped by’.
Crazy I know…
“Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” – Mark Twain
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of your wonderful surprise, beautiful quote too.
August 29th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Great Twain quote. What you sow, you reap. Lovely that someone thought to surprise you too!
August 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
What a treat.
August 29th, 2025
