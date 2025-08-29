Previous
Ooo for me… a lovely surprise by beverley365
Photo 723

Ooo for me… a lovely surprise

Hi Bev, a parrot left you something lovely outside your door this morning… maybe you should check it out 🤣🤣

This is a habit I’ve been sharing since arriving here from Konia, boy I miss the friendly faces and coffees on the door steps…

My little note would say ‘the fairies popped by’.
Crazy I know…

“Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” – Mark Twain
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of your wonderful surprise, beautiful quote too.
August 29th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Great Twain quote. What you sow, you reap. Lovely that someone thought to surprise you too!
August 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a treat.
August 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact