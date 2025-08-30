Previous
Last night crossing the road … by beverley365
Last night crossing the road …

A quick snap… the Moon was glowing, the colours were dazzling bright.

“ I love you to the moon and back."

Words I use everyday…more than a few times … Ooo for 33 years

When the right person hugs you, it's like medicine. I'm so grateful for those few people in my life who are good for my soul.

30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Beverley

Wendy Stout ace
Awww lovely last minute capture but love the little story behind it… this is what I say to my loved ones too 💕
August 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely night lights and street scene.
August 30th, 2025  
