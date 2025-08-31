Sign up
Previous
Photo 725
Sometimes the simplest things work the best…
The magic of yoga… there is no wrong way, only your way & the most important point is to enjoy 😊
After a very busy week helping my son on this renovation project… which I Loved… absolutely loved!! today for me is a total relaxation, pottering, tidying & ironing & pottering in the garden.
Cooking myself a delicious lunch… with a very interesting interview with ‘the diary of a CEO interview with Simon Mills. Herbal medicines, herbs & spices & daily habits to keep us young.
I enjoy a handful of key specialists on You tube!
Happy Sunday 😎
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Zilli~
ace
Wonderful!
August 31st, 2025
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
August 31st, 2025
