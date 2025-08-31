Previous
Sometimes the simplest things work the best… by beverley365
Sometimes the simplest things work the best…

The magic of yoga… there is no wrong way, only your way & the most important point is to enjoy 😊

After a very busy week helping my son on this renovation project… which I Loved… absolutely loved!! today for me is a total relaxation, pottering, tidying & ironing & pottering in the garden.

Cooking myself a delicious lunch… with a very interesting interview with ‘the diary of a CEO interview with Simon Mills. Herbal medicines, herbs & spices & daily habits to keep us young.

I enjoy a handful of key specialists on You tube!

Happy Sunday 😎

Beverley

Zilli~ ace
Wonderful!
August 31st, 2025  
Agnes ace
Nice shot
August 31st, 2025  
