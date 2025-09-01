Sign up
Previous
Photo 726
Totally focused…
Welcome sunshine… totally focused and sharing motivation along with constant briefings and training where needed.
The new top floor is taking shape, new plumbing and electrics throughout the top 2 floors…. Oh boy it’s a big job
This is a big project but they all are…. One after another. He’s constantly getting new clients through the old ones. But hey he's young…
and very good at it.
“GREAT THINGS IN BUSINESS ARE NEVER DONE BY ONE PERSON. THEY’RE DONE BY A TEAM OF PEOPLE.” Steve Jobs
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
4
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1974
photos
134
followers
109
following
198% complete
Brian
ace
Great story telling
September 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely candid of a well-deserved break. It sounds like a huge project!
September 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great candid !
September 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 1st, 2025
