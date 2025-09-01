Previous
Totally focused… by beverley365
Totally focused…

Welcome sunshine… totally focused and sharing motivation along with constant briefings and training where needed.

The new top floor is taking shape, new plumbing and electrics throughout the top 2 floors…. Oh boy it’s a big job

This is a big project but they all are…. One after another. He’s constantly getting new clients through the old ones. But hey he's young…
and very good at it.

“GREAT THINGS IN BUSINESS ARE NEVER DONE BY ONE PERSON. THEY’RE DONE BY A TEAM OF PEOPLE.” Steve Jobs
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
198% complete

Brian ace
Great story telling
September 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely candid of a well-deserved break. It sounds like a huge project!
September 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great candid !
September 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 1st, 2025  
