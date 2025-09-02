Sign up
Photo 727
Photo 727
Making progress…
I did a quick walkabout in the house, to see the before & after…always fun to share with the owners.
We are having the strangest weather, one minute it’s scorchingly hot, then it’s heavy rain flooding the roads and walk ways…
This morning the sun is shining with a gentle chill in the air. Beautiful 😎
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1976
photos
134
followers
109
following
199% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
30th August 2025 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely candid of the work in progress.
September 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great to watch the progress.
Definitely signs of the changing season.
September 2nd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super shot of the workers hard at it.
September 2nd, 2025
