Making progress… by beverley365
Photo 727

Making progress…

I did a quick walkabout in the house, to see the before & after…always fun to share with the owners.

We are having the strangest weather, one minute it’s scorchingly hot, then it’s heavy rain flooding the roads and walk ways…

This morning the sun is shining with a gentle chill in the air. Beautiful 😎
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Beverley

Diana ace
Lovely candid of the work in progress.
September 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great to watch the progress.
Definitely signs of the changing season.
September 2nd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super shot of the workers hard at it.
September 2nd, 2025  
