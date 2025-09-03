Previous
What a delight to see…

and for me very motivating… After recently seeing Simon Mills - the herbalist being interviewed for 2 hrs +. It was just the push I needed.

So when I saw this cupboard in the kitchen in the house my son’s renovating… wow what a delight & another inspiration.

Herbal medicine aims to return the body to a state of natural balance so that it can heal itself.
“Different herbs act on different systems of the body.”

It’s blowing a gale here & chilly, the good thing is you walk quicker… Always a positive…
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Issi Bannerman ace
Great cupboard of herbs!
September 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this well-stocked cupboard.
September 3rd, 2025  
Christina ace
It's good to have an inspiration, what a great cupboard.
September 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Well stocked and very organised.
September 3rd, 2025  
