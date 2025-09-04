Sign up
Photo 729
This caught my eye… on the kitchen wall…
Growing my own favourite vegetables & fruit is so thrilling & indeed so healthy…
Something I really miss living here. One day…
I’m definitely going to get one of these, a wonderful Flash of happiness & colour and guidance for france.
“If you believe it will work out, you’ll see opportunities. If you believe it won’t you will see obstacles.” Wayne Dyer
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1980
photos
134
followers
108
following
199% complete
View this month »
Sharing what inspires me
Susan Wakely
ace
Home grown is good.
September 4th, 2025
